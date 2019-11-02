UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Utd Blown Off Course Again At Bournemouth

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Sat 02nd November 2019 | 09:50 PM

Man Utd blown off course again at Bournemouth

Manchester United's mini-revival came to a crashing halt as Josh King's strike on the stroke of half-time earned Bournemouth a 1-0 win in treacherous weather conditions on England's south coast

Bournemouth, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2019 ) :Manchester United's mini-revival came to a crashing halt as Josh King's strike on the stroke of half-time earned Bournemouth a 1-0 win in treacherous weather conditions on England's south coast.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men had not won away from home since March until 10 days ago, but three consecutive wins on the road at Partizan Belgrade, Norwich and Chelsea to book a place in the League Cup quarter-finals in midweek hinted at a turning point for the Norwegian.

Instead, the failings that have characterised their season were back in evidence as a lack of goal threat and one moment of slack defending inflicted a fourth Premier League defeat in 11 games.

The visitors had started the brighter as both sides struggled to cope in the howling wind and rain.

Daniel James whistled a long-range effort just wide, whilst Anthony Martial saw appeals for a penalty waved away.

Bournemouth struck their decisive blow just before the break when King, who started his career in England at United after being recommended to Alex Ferguson by Solskjaer, came back to haunt his former employers.

The Norwegian acrobatically lifted the ball beyond Victor Lindelof and bamboozled Aaron Wan-Bissaka before firing past David de Gea.

United enjoyed plenty of possession in the second period to try and find a route back into the game, but even with Martial back to partner Marcus Rashford in attack, they lacked a cutting edge.

Andreas Pereira tested Bournemouth goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale with a dipping effort from the edge of the area, but it was not until Solskjaer threw on two teenagers in Mason Greenwood and Brandon Williams in the final 10 minutes that the visitors really ramped up the pressure.

Greenwood came closest to an equaliser when he hit the post with his first touch before Scott McTominay's shot was too close to Ramsdale, who collected at the second attempt.

Bournemouth held out for a third consecutive clean sheet and just their third victory over United in their history to move above the Red Devils into sixth in the Premier League table.

Related Topics

Firing Attack Weather Road Brandon Pereira David Belgrade Bournemouth Norwich Manchester Turkish Lira March Post From Chelsea Premier League

Recent Stories

At least 13 dead in car bomb in Syrian border town ..

4 minutes ago

Proud Mapimpi reflects on long journey to World Cu ..

4 minutes ago

Yerevan Expects Greek President to Visit Armenia o ..

4 minutes ago

Greek tanker not to blame for Brazil oil spill: op ..

6 minutes ago

'Pressure is not having a job', says Boks boss Era ..

6 minutes ago

South Africans hope Rugby World Cup win will bring ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.