UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Utd Draw Club Brugge, Arsenal Get Olympiakos In Europa League

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 07:37 PM

Man Utd draw Club Brugge, Arsenal get Olympiakos in Europa League

Manchester United will take on Club Brugge in the last 32 of the Europa League while struggling Arsenal will face Greek side Olympiakos following Monday's draw in Nyon

Nyon, Switzerland, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :Manchester United will take on Club Brugge in the last 32 of the Europa League while struggling Arsenal will face Greek side Olympiakos following Monday's draw in Nyon.

United, who won the competition under Jose Mourinho in 2017, travel to Bruges for the first leg on February 20 before returning to Old Trafford a week later.

"There is no easy team at this stage but the team is doing well and hopefully we can get a good result," United club ambassador Park Ji-Sung told BT Sport.

"A couple of years ago we won the trophy and we know how beneficial it is, particularly with qualification to the Champions League." Arsenal are languishing ninth in the Premier League after sacking coach Unai Emery but finished top of their group in Europe and are also away in the first leg.

"We are not doing so well, unfortunately in the Premier League, so this could be a route into the Champions League next year, so I'm sure it will be one of our priorities," said Arsenal club secretary David Miles.

Ajax were drawn with Spanish outfit Getafe following their surprise exit from the group stage of the Champions League, while Serie A leaders Inter Milan travel to Ludogorets.

Antonio Conte's side will be among the favourites for the competition alongside last season's Champions League semi-finalists Ajax after failing to get past Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund in Europe's top competition.

Celtic face FC Copenhagen of Denmark while Steven Gerrard's Rangers come up against Portuguese outfit Braga.

Sevilla travel to Romanian side Cluj with the five-time winners riding high in La Liga, while fellow Spaniards Espanyol travel to Wolverhampton Wanderers, who are enjoying their first European campaign in nearly four decades.

Related Topics

Rangers Europe Brugge David Braga Barcelona Denmark Old Trafford Manchester United February 2017 From Top Arsenal Premier League Coach Inter Milan Borussia Espanyol

Recent Stories

Germany agrees CO2 pricing deal after gruelling de ..

3 minutes ago

Damascus Must Substantiate Claims of US Selling Sy ..

3 minutes ago

Competition Commission of Pakistan imposes Rs75 ml ..

3 minutes ago

Polio eradication drive begins in Naushehro Feroze ..

3 minutes ago

Russia's Foreign Cooperation Agency to Reopen Offi ..

9 minutes ago

PTI Vice President to visit England from tomorrow

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.