Man Utd Draw Sevilla In Europa League Quarter-finals

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 17, 2023 | 07:00 PM

Manchester United face record six-time winners Sevilla in the quarter-finals of the Europa League while Juventus will play Arsenal's conquerors Sporting for a place in the last four

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :Manchester United face record six-time winners Sevilla in the quarter-finals of the Europa League while Juventus will play Arsenal's conquerors Sporting for a place in the last four.

Roma take on Feyenoord in a repeat of last season's Europa Conference League final won by the Italians, with Bayer Leverkusen drawn against Union Saint-Gilloise of Belgium.

United, who won the competition in 2017 and lost the final two years, could potentially take on Juventus -- and former midfielder Paul Pogba -- in the semi-finals.

The English side host Sevilla in the first leg of their tie on April 13, with the return a week later in Spain. United beat Sevilla's city rivals Real Betis 5-1 on aggregate in the last 16.

Sevilla defeated United 2-1 in a single-leg semi-final in the 2019-20 competition en route to their most recent Europa League title.

