UrduPoint.com

Man Utd Lose At Leicester, Five-star Liverpool Go Top

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Sat 16th October 2021 | 11:37 PM

Man Utd lose at Leicester, five-star Liverpool go top

Manchester United succumbed to a first away league defeat for 30 games by losing 4-2 at Leicester as Liverpool stormed to the top of the Premier League with a 5-0 demolition of Watford on Saturday

Manchester, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) :Manchester United succumbed to a first away league defeat for 30 games by losing 4-2 at Leicester as Liverpool stormed to the top of the Premier League with a 5-0 demolition of Watford on Saturday.

Manchester City moved into second with a 2-0 win over Burnley, while Chelsea can move back to the top of the table when they travel to Brentford later in the day.

But the focus will fall on United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after his side failed to win for the third consecutive Premier League game.

United led at the King Power thanks to Mason Greenwood's spectacular strike, but were quickly pegged back by Youri Tielemans' dinked finish beyond David de Gea.

A flurry of four goals in the final 12 minutes then condemned Solskjaer's men to a first defeat on the road since January 2020.

Caglar Soyuncu put Leicester in front before Marcus Rashford equalised on his first appearance of the season after shoulder surgery.

Straight from kick-off, United's leaky defence was breached once more as Jamie Vardy smashed home and Patson Daka's first Leicester goal in stoppage time sealed a much-needed win for Brendan Rodgers' men.

- 'No one better' than Salah - Roberto Firmino scored his first hat-trick since 2018 as Liverpool ran riot at Vicarage Road in Claudio Ranieri's first match as Watford boss.

But it was Mohamed Salah who again took most of the plaudits for another stunning solo goal to take his tally for the season to 10 in as many games.

"In this moment it is clear that there is no one better than him," said Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp of the Egyptian.

Salah helped open the floodgates with a defence-splitting pass that teed up Sadio Mane to score his 100th Premier League goal.

Firmino would have been unavailable due to a late return from international duty but for an injury that forced him to withdraw from the Brazil squad.

He tapped home his first goal from James Milner's cross before half-time and took advantage of another open goal after Ben Foster parried Craig Cathcart's attempted clearance.

Salah left four Manchester City defenders trailing to score in a thrilling 2-2 draw before the international break and pulled off a similar feat before curling into the far corner.

Firmino then completed the rout in stoppage time.

City did not need to hit top gear to see off Burnley at the Etihad and remain one point behind Liverpool at the top of the table.

Bernardo Silva and Kevin De Bruyne were on target either side of half-time for Pep Guardiola's men.

Wolves produced a miraculous comeback from 2-0 down with 10 minutes remaining to win 3-2 at Aston Villa.

Danny Ings and John McGinn had put the hosts in a commanding position at Villa Park.

But Romain Saiss, Conor Coady and Ruben Neves handed Bruno Lage's men a dramatic three points.

Southampton got their first league win of the season thanks to Armando Broja's goal to beat Leeds 1-0.

Norwich remain winless and bottom of the table after a 0-0 draw with Brighton.

Related Topics

Road Liverpool David Leicester Brighton Leeds Craig Brazil Manchester United January 2018 2020 From Top Chelsea Manchester City Premier League

Recent Stories

Macron condemns 'inexcusable' Paris massacre of Al ..

Macron condemns 'inexcusable' Paris massacre of Algerians

2 minutes ago
 UN urges respect for ceasefire called by C.Africa ..

UN urges respect for ceasefire called by C.Africa president

12 minutes ago
 Two held for torturing police party

Two held for torturing police party

12 minutes ago
 Qasim Suri inaugurates Women Mobile Registration V ..

Qasim Suri inaugurates Women Mobile Registration Van

12 minutes ago
 Dubai hosts T20 Cricket World Cup, adds further sh ..

Dubai hosts T20 Cricket World Cup, adds further shine to its status as a leading ..

54 minutes ago
 US Probing Possible Cases of 'Havana Syndrome' Amo ..

US Probing Possible Cases of 'Havana Syndrome' Among Embassy Staff in Bogota - R ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.