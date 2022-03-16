Man Utd must hit reset button after miserable season

UrduPoint.com

Manchester United were established members of Europe's elite a decade ago but they have been reduced to the status of also-rans in the Premier League and even in their own city

Under Alex Ferguson, the club reached three Champions League finals in four years from 2008 to 2011. Since then they have won a meagre two knockout ties in the competition.

United's limp 1-0 defeat against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday consigned them to a fifth consecutive trophyless season and suggested they are as far as ever from finding the key to success.

A return to the Champions League next year looks highly unlikely, with Arsenal in pole position to grab fourth spot in the Premier League after a strong run under Mikel Arteta.

United, who drew 1-1 against Atletico in the first leg in Spain, started brightly at Old Trafford but were let down by familiar defensive lapses and a palpable lack of a cutting edge.

Cristiano Ronaldo did not have a shot on goal while substitutes Edinson Cavani, Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford failed to make an impact against Diego Simeone's well-drilled side.

Former United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel, who won a famous Treble under Ferguson in 1999, said United must do better but believes their current mess is an opportunity for root-and-branch reform.

"For a club that professes to be one of the biggest in the world, we have to do better than that," he told the BBC.

"It's been a long period of not being great and it's very disappointing. But it's also a time of opportunity and one we cannot miss.

"The club is under different leadership and wants to move in a different direction. It's a chance to restructure the whole football department -- how we recruit, how we scout, how we educate."Richard Arnold is the new man at the helm at Old Trafford after taking over from Ed Woodward as the club's most senior executive.

