Man Utd Reach Agreement With Dortmund Over Sancho Transfer: Club
Muhammad Rameez 54 seconds ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 08:39 PM
Manchester United announced on Thursday they had reached an agreement in principle with Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of England international Jadon Sancho
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Manchester United announced on Thursday they had reached an agreement in principle with Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of England international Jadon Sancho.
The club said in a brief statement that the signing was "subject to contractual terms and a medical, which will be completed after Jadon's involvement in the UEFA European Championship".