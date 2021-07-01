UrduPoint.com
Man Utd Reach Agreement With Dortmund Over Sancho Transfer: Club

Muhammad Rameez 54 seconds ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 08:39 PM

Man Utd reach agreement with Dortmund over Sancho transfer: club

Manchester United announced on Thursday they had reached an agreement in principle with Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of England international Jadon Sancho

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Manchester United announced on Thursday they had reached an agreement in principle with Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of England international Jadon Sancho.

The club said in a brief statement that the signing was "subject to contractual terms and a medical, which will be completed after Jadon's involvement in the UEFA European Championship".

