Man Utd reach agreement with Dortmund over Sancho transfer: club

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Manchester United announced on Thursday they had reached an agreement in principle with Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of England international Jadon Sancho.

The club said in a brief statement that the signing was "subject to contractual terms and a medical, which will be completed after Jadon's involvement in the UEFA European Championship".