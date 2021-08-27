UrduPoint.com

Man Utd, Ronaldo Reunite To Rekindle Past Glories

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 11:58 PM

Man Utd, Ronaldo reunite to rekindle past glories

Cristiano Ronaldo completed an emotional return to Manchester United on Friday, 12 years after leaving as the world's most expensive player, tasked with firing the Red Devils back to the top of the English and European game

Manchester, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :Cristiano Ronaldo completed an emotional return to Manchester United on Friday, 12 years after leaving as the world's most expensive player, tasked with firing the Red Devils back to the top of the English and European game.

The 36-year-old has forced a return to the Premier League from Juventus as one last shot at a sixth Ballon d'Or and Champions League title.

Ronaldo arrived at United as a skinny 18-year-old from Sporting Lisbon in 2003 with a bag of tricks.

In six years under the tutelage of Alex Ferguson his physique and end product were transformed to lead United to three Premier League titles and Ferguson's final Champions League in 2008.

However, even United could not resist Ronaldo's desire to move to Spain when Real Madrid offered a then world record 80 million ($110 million) in 2009.

Real were more than rewarded with nine years of Ronaldo in his prime.

He smashed the club's all-time goalscoring record at a rate of more than a goal a game, netting 450 times in 438 appearances.

After ending Real's long-wait for "La Decima", the club's 10th European Cup, he spearheaded a run of three consecutive Champions League wins between 2016 and 2018.

That is what United are looking for an ageing Ronaldo to repeat.

The club he returns to is different to the all-conquering behemoth he left behind.

United have not won a league title since Ferguson left in 2013 and have failed to even qualify for the Champions League regularly in the intervening years.

Progress has been made in the nearly three years since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer replaced Jose Mourinho, but the Norwegian is still to win a trophy as United boss and they finished a distant second to Manchester City in the Premier League last season.

- Solskjaer spoiled for choice - Ronaldo's experience in Italy also serves as a warning of what could go wrong on his return.

Juventus had reached the Champions League final twice in three years prior to Ronaldo's arrival in 2018 for 112 million Euros.

In his three seasons in Turin, la Vecchia Signora never made it beyond the quarter-finals -- crashing out to far less well-resourced opposition in Ajax, Lyon and Porto.

Inter Milan also ended Juventus' nine-year grip on Serie A last season.

But Ronaldo can argue that was a sign of the Italian giants' declining standards rather than his own.

Juve have changed managers in each of the past three seasons only to end up back where they started by reappointing Massimiliano Allegri.

Ronaldo still topped the Serie A goal charts last season, edging out Romelu Lukaku, who joined Chelsea this month for 97 million.

And he also rolled back the years at Euro 2020 to win the Golden Boot despite playing just four games as Portugal bowed out at the last 16.

Unlike at Juventus, Ronaldo is returning to a situation more akin to what he enjoyed at Madrid, surrounded by a star-studded squad.

United had already added his former Madrid teammate Raphael Varane and England winger Jadon Sancho this summer.

Solskjaer now has a wealth of attacking options featuring Ronaldo's international teammate Bruno Fernandes, Sancho, Edinson Cavani, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Mason Greenwood and Paul Pogba.

However, United' season and Solskjaer's time in charge will now likely come down to whether Ronaldo fires or fails second time around at Old Trafford.

Related Topics

Firing World Lyon Turin Milan Porto Lisbon Madrid Lead Spain Italy Portugal Old Trafford Euro Manchester United 2016 2018 2020 Gold From Top Real Madrid Chelsea Manchester City Premier League Juventus Million Opposition

Recent Stories

Italy reimposes coronavirus measures in Sicily

Italy reimposes coronavirus measures in Sicily

3 minutes ago
 Taliban Hope US Keeps Diplomats in Afghanistan Aft ..

Taliban Hope US Keeps Diplomats in Afghanistan After August 31 Withdrawal - Repo ..

3 minutes ago
 Quartararo survives dramatic fall to set British M ..

Quartararo survives dramatic fall to set British MotoGP pace

3 minutes ago
 Egypt dig uncovers 2,300-year-old settlement in Al ..

Egypt dig uncovers 2,300-year-old settlement in Alexandria

4 minutes ago
 Tropical Storm Ida strengthens as it heads toward ..

Tropical Storm Ida strengthens as it heads toward US

8 minutes ago
 Two UK nationals among dead in Kabul airport attac ..

Two UK nationals among dead in Kabul airport attack: govt

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.