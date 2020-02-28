UrduPoint.com
Man Utd To Play Austria's LASK In Europa League Last 16

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 06:40 PM

Man Utd to play Austria's LASK in Europa League last 16

Manchester United will meet Austrian club LASK in the last 16 of the Europa League, while Wolves were pitted against Olympiakos in Friday's draw in Nyon

Nyon, Switzerland, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :Manchester United will meet Austrian club LASK in the last 16 of the Europa League, while Wolves were pitted against Olympiakos in Friday's draw in Nyon.

United, who lifted the trophy in 2017, are one of six former champions left in the competition. The first leg will be played in Linz on March 12 with the return a week later at Old Trafford.

Your Thoughts and Comments

