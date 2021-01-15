UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Utd Win At Liverpool Would Be 'upset', Says Solskjaer

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 10:44 PM

Man Utd win at Liverpool would be 'upset', says Solskjaer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists Manchester United are underdogs as the Premier League leaders target an "upset" win against champions Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists Manchester United are underdogs as the Premier League leaders target an "upset" win against champions Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.

United moved three points clear of Jurgen Klopp's men after their 1-0 win at Burnley on Tuesday.

It is the first time United have been top of the English top-flight so far into the season since the 2012/13 campaign, when they were last crowned champions.

But United boss Solskjaer tried to put the pressure on Liverpool by claiming his team's lofty position does not make them favourites.

"The next one is always the biggest, it's always the most important," said the United manager.

"Being, of course, where we are in the league, that just gives us more confidence and it's an indication of where we're at.

"But the game against the champions, they've got an amazing record at Anfield in the league. They haven't lost for many, many years so of course it's a great test for us. Can we go there and cause an upset?" Asked if United beating Liverpool would really be an upset, the Norwegian said: "If you look at the last few seasons, I think it would be an upset and it would be a shock.

"Our position at the moment is a product of all the hard work that we've done in the training ground and what the players are putting down every single day.

"We probably deserve to be where we are at the moment, but I don't think many would have thought another word for it than an 'upset' if you go six weeks back (and asked) if we beat Liverpool at Anfield.

"But we're looking forward to the game and hopefully we can cause that upset.

" Solskjaer is yet to win against Liverpool as United boss after three failed attempts so far.

- 'Reality check' - United faces the tough task of becoming the first visiting side to win a Premier League match at Anfield since April 2017.

"I think every team goes into every game thinking that they can win it," he said.

"We know that we can beat anyone anywhere on any given day, so to go into a game like this feeling that if we play to our best we can win is a good feeling.

"But we know we have to perform to our best and we don't really think consequences after that. We just think about the performance." United's surge to the top of the table has come after a rocky start to the season put Solskjaer under severe pressure.

There was talk he could be sacked after United crashed out of the Champions League at the group stages and the Norwegian admits his side are still to deliver their best on a consistent basis.

"It's a test and reality check of where we're really at because we've won many, many tight games, scored a few goals in injury time, showed that mentality," he said.

"We've not really set the world alight too many times and to win away at Anfield you really need to be at your best level."Liverpool are winless in three Premier League games, while United have won nine matches during their current 11-game unbeaten league run.

"Form goes out the window when you play your rivals but our form gives us confidence so we're confident going into the game," Solskjaer said.

Related Topics

World Liverpool Manchester United April Sunday 2017 All Best Top Premier League

Recent Stories

Skyscrapers, metro trains, astronauts inspire tale ..

1 minute ago

Nine establishments fined for violating COVID-19 c ..

31 minutes ago

Maryam engages media, nation with new stories to p ..

2 minutes ago

Razak for supporting SMEs sector, facilitating 'ea ..

2 minutes ago

US National Mall Closed Until at Least January 21 ..

2 minutes ago

Nineteen Vaccination Centers for People Over 75 to ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.