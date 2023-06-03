UrduPoint.com

Man Utd Without Injured Antony For FA Cup Final

Muhammad Rameez Published June 03, 2023 | 08:46 PM

Man Utd without injured Antony for FA Cup final

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag handed Fred a start in Saturday's FA Cup final against Manchester City after Anthony did not recover from an ankle injury in time for the Wembley showpiece

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2023 ) :Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag handed Fred a start in Saturday's FA Cup final against Manchester City after Anthony did not recover from an ankle injury in time for the Wembley showpiece.

City are looking to complete a domestic double and the second part of a historic treble as they face Inter Milan in the Champions League final next weekend.

United's class of 1998/99 are the only side to ever win the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League in the same season.

On top of preserving that feat, victory for Erik Ten Hag's men would round off a fine first season for the Dutchman at Old Trafford.

United ended a six-year trophy drought by winning the League Cup in February and will return to the Champions League next season after finishing third in the Premier League.

City boss Pep Guardiola stood by his vow to start second-choice goalkeeper Stefan Ortega over Ederson as he had started in every previous round of the FA Cup.

After resting players for his side's final three Premier League games, City are otherwise at full strength as Jack Grealish, Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland return in attack.

Manchester City (4-2-3-1) Stefan Ortega; Kyle Walker, John Stones, Ruben Dias, Manuel Akanji; Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan (c), Kevin De Bruyne; Bernardo Silva, Erling Haaland, Jack Grealish Coach: Pep Guardiola (ESP) Manchester United (4-3-3) David de Gea, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Raphael Varane, Luke Shaw, Casemiro, Fred, Christian Eriksen; Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho Coach: Erik ten Hag (NED)

Related Topics

Attack Drought Fine David Same Old Trafford Manchester United February Christian From Top Manchester City Premier League Coach Inter Milan

Recent Stories

PM attends inauguration of President Erdogan

PM attends inauguration of President Erdogan

11 minutes ago
 One man turns a barren mountain into a thick fores ..

One man turns a barren mountain into a thick forest in beautiful Ayun Valley of ..

10 minutes ago
 DC chairs rain emergency meeting

DC chairs rain emergency meeting

10 minutes ago
 Police arrest 16 gamblers; recover 10 black-franco ..

Police arrest 16 gamblers; recover 10 black-francolins

10 minutes ago
 BRICS Games Not Serious Alternative to Olympics - ..

BRICS Games Not Serious Alternative to Olympics - ASOIF President

8 minutes ago
 Secretary Agri for better management of cotton cro ..

Secretary Agri for better management of cotton crop

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.