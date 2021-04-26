UrduPoint.com
Man Utd's Bailly Signs New Three-year Contract

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 10:25 PM

Man Utd's Bailly signs new three-year contract

Manchester United defender Eric Bailly has signed a new three-year contract that ties him to the Premier League club until 2024 with the option of a further 12 months

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :Manchester United defender Eric Bailly has signed a new three-year contract that ties him to the Premier League club until 2024 with the option of a further 12 months.

The Ivory Coast international was due to be out of contract at the end of next season and there had been speculation he would leave Old Trafford after struggling to hold down a regular place.

The 27-year-old has struggled with several injuries since arriving from Villarreal in 2016, with Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof often Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's preferred centre-back pairing.

But he has delivered some of his best displays for United this season, reaching 100 career appearances for the club.

"I'm very happy. This decision is something I didn't have to think about," Bailly told United's website on Monday.

"I love this club and I love playing for Manchester United. I'm happy and so are my family, everything is good.

"Now the moment with my injury has passed and I'm fit and feel good, and that's it. A new contract is like a new challenge and I'm ready for this." United manager Solskjaer said: "I am pleased that Eric has signed this new contract. He is still learning and improving all of the time under the coaches here.

"Eric has improved his robustness since my time as manager and he will continue to play a significant part in the squad.

"He possesses fantastic speed, timing of tackle and has that aggression which, of course, you need as a centre-back."

