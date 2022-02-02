UrduPoint.com

Man Utd's Mason Greenwood Released On Bail After Arrest: Police

Muhammad Rameez Published February 02, 2022 | 04:37 PM

Man Utd's Mason Greenwood released on bail after arrest: police

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood was Wednesday released on bail pending further investigation into allegations of the rape and assault of a young woman, police said

Manchester, United Kingdom, Feb 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood was Wednesday released on bail pending further investigation into allegations of the rape and assault of a young woman, police said.

Greater Manchester Police said in a statement: "A 20-year-old man arrested (on Sunday January 30 2022) on suspicion of the rape and assault of a woman has been released on bail pending further investigation."

