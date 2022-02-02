Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood was Wednesday released on bail pending further investigation into allegations of the rape and assault of a young woman, police said

Greater Manchester Police said in a statement: "A 20-year-old man arrested (on Sunday January 30 2022) on suspicion of the rape and assault of a woman has been released on bail pending further investigation."