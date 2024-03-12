Open Menu

Man Utd's Mount Back In Training After Four-month Injury Absence

Muhammad Rameez Published March 12, 2024 | 08:29 PM

Man Utd's Mount back in training after four-month injury absence

Manchester United midfielder Mason Mount returned to training on Tuesday after four months out with a calf injury

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Manchester United midfielder Mason Mount returned to training on Tuesday after four months out with a calf injury.

Mount has made just 12 appearances in all competitions for United since his £60 million ($76 million) transfer from Chelsea before the start of this season.

The 25-year-old last played when he came off the bench in United's 1-0 win against Luton in November.

Even when he was fit to feature, Mount struggled to make an impact, leading some to brand the England international a flop.

But Mount could still have a chance to silence the critics this season after United confirmed he was back in training, having "remained upbeat and positive throughout his rehabilitation".

The playmaker's long-awaited return came just days after Erik ten Hag offered a promising update on his status.

"Mason Mount, I think he is in a good spell now and he will return shortly," Ten Hag said on Friday. "I think after the international break."

Mount is unlikely to feature in Sunday's FA Cup quarter-final against Liverpool, but could be involved when United travel to Brentford on March 30.

Mount's presence will be a welcome boost to a United side looking to keep alive their faint hopes of Champions League qualification via a top four finish in the Premier League.

United are eight points behind fourth placed Aston Villa with 10 games left.

Ten Hag expects Harry Maguire, Rasmus Hojlund and Aaron Wan-Bissaka to be back from injuries for Liverpool's visit to Old Trafford.

Lisandro Martinez, Anthony Martial, Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia remain sidelined.

Off the pitch, United announced record second-quarter revenues of £225.8 million on Tuesday.

The results for the period until December 31 showed the club's net profit was up 6.3 per cent to £20.4 million, although United's debt remains at £509.6 million.

Following British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe's recent purchase of a 25 percent stake, United's overall revenue in 2024 is expected to be between £635 million and £665 million.

"We delivered strong revenues during the first half of the fiscal year and have reiterated our guidance for record revenues for the full fiscal year," United's chief financial officer Cliff Baty said.

"This is an exciting time at Manchester United following the completion of Sir Jim Ratcliffe's investment, and we are all focused on working together with our new co-owners to drive the club forward and deliver success on the pitch."

Related Topics

Visit Liverpool Luton Old Trafford Manchester United March November December Sunday All From Top Chelsea Premier League Million

Recent Stories

Nine candidates file nomination papers for Senate ..

Nine candidates file nomination papers for Senate election in Punjab

15 seconds ago
 Pakistan, Tanzania agree to strengthen bilateral t ..

Pakistan, Tanzania agree to strengthen bilateral ties in diverse areas

17 seconds ago
 Poet, writer, intellectual Shabnam Shakeel remembe ..

Poet, writer, intellectual Shabnam Shakeel remembered

2 minutes ago
 Ration bags’ distribution accelerated: DC

Ration bags’ distribution accelerated: DC

2 minutes ago
 US consumer inflation up unexpectedly in February

US consumer inflation up unexpectedly in February

3 minutes ago
 Shopkeeper tortured to death over monetary dispute

Shopkeeper tortured to death over monetary dispute

2 minutes ago
Pirzada directs to enhance transparency, expedite ..

Pirzada directs to enhance transparency, expedite housing projects

2 minutes ago
 NAVTTC, IAP signs MoU to boost skill training

NAVTTC, IAP signs MoU to boost skill training

3 minutes ago
 Vital for economy, agriculture sector to be uplift ..

Vital for economy, agriculture sector to be uplifted on priority basis: Minister

3 minutes ago
 Jinnah House attack: ATC extends interim bails of ..

Jinnah House attack: ATC extends interim bails of Uzma Khan, Aleema Khan

14 minutes ago
 Sindh Governor administers oath to new cabinet min ..

Sindh Governor administers oath to new cabinet ministers

14 minutes ago
 Hyderabad: Cracks down against Profiteers, 35 trad ..

Hyderabad: Cracks down against Profiteers, 35 traders fined

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports