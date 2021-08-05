UrduPoint.com

Man Utd's Pellistri Joins Alaves On Loan

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 09:43 PM

Man Utd's Pellistri joins Alaves on loan

Manchester United winger Facundo Pellistri has joined Spanish side Alaves on a season-long loan

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Manchester United winger Facundo Pellistri has joined Spanish side Alaves on a season-long loan.

Pellistri moved to Old Trafford from Penarol last October in a 9 million (10.5 million euro) deal, but has yet to make a competitive appearance for United.

The 19-year-old Uruguayan spent the second half of last season on loan at Alaves and agreed to return to the La Liga club on Wednesday.

Pellistri had made three friendly appearances for United during their pre-season preparations, scoring the winning goal for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team against Derby.

He will continue his development in Spain next term.

"Everybody at United wishes Facundo all the best this season and we will be tracking his progress closely," a United statement said.

