UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Utd's Rashford Has 'surreal' Talk With Obama

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 09:30 AM

Man Utd's Rashford has 'surreal' talk with Obama

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Former US president Barack Obama has spoken with Manchester United forward and campaigner Marcus Rashford, praising him for the work he has done on social issues.

England star Rashford met virtually with Obama in an online conversation organised by Penguin Books and discussed topics such as the positive impact of reading.

Rashford, 23, last year spearheaded a campaign to tackle child food poverty in Britain during the coronavirus pandemic and has launched a book club to get disadvantaged children reading more.

Obama said: "A lot of the young people I meet -- including Marcus -- they're ahead of where I was when I was 23. They're already making changes and being positive forces in their communities." The conversation will be released in full on Penguin UK's YouTube channel at 1300 GMT on Friday.

Rashford said: "It's quite surreal isn't it? I'm sitting in my kitchen in Manchester, speaking to president Obama. But, immediately, he made me feel at ease.

"It wasn't long before I realised just how aligned our experiences as children were in shaping the men you see today -- adversity, obstacles and all. I genuinely enjoyed every minute of it. When president Obama speaks, all you want to do is listen."Rashford said he was racially abused on social media following Manchester United's defeat in the Europa League final on Wednesday.

The forward, who has previously been a victim of online attacks, said he had received "at least 70 racial slurs" following United's penalty shootout loss to Villarreal in Gdansk.

Related Topics

Barack Obama Social Media Young Gdansk Reading Manchester United Kingdom Manchester United YouTube All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

12 minutes ago

Germany plans to offer adolescents COVID-19 vaccin ..

8 hours ago

UAE Ambassador and Egypt&#039;s Minister of Agricu ..

9 hours ago

Spain&#039;s Casillas plans to open training acade ..

9 hours ago

DIG asks SSP to register cases of robberies, other ..

8 hours ago

Canadian Government Allots $2.15Bln Toward Energy ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.