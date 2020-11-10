UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Utd's Shaw Out For Month With Hamstring Injury

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 10:44 PM

Man Utd's Shaw out for month with hamstring injury

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw is facing several weeks on the sidelines with a hamstring injury he picked up in Saturday's Premier League win at Everton

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :Manchester United defender Luke Shaw is facing several weeks on the sidelines with a hamstring injury he picked up in Saturday's Premier League win at Everton.

The left-back limped off in the second half at Goodison Park, with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitting at the time he looked "in a bad way".

United said in a statement on Tuesday that Shaw, who has started seven matches in 22 days, would be out for a month.

As potential replacements, Solskjaer has Alex Telles, who has been restricted to one appearance following his move from Porto in October due to a positive Covid-19 test, Brandon Williams and Axel Tuanzebe.

United did not give updates on the fitness of defender Victor Lindelof (back) and Marcus Rashford (shoulder), who were also injured in the 3-1 win at Everton.

The pair are still scheduled to join up with Sweden and England for international duty.

Solskjaer expressed his fury with the fixture schedule after his side were forced to play at 12:30 pm on Saturday having returned from their Champions League fixture in Turkey in the early hours of Thursday, describing it as an "absolute joke".

Related Topics

Injured Turkey Brandon Porto Sweden Manchester United October From Premier League

Recent Stories

Encouraging results of NAB's anti corruption strat ..

2 minutes ago

N-League hatching conspiracy against national inst ..

2 minutes ago

Hurricane season breaks record for number of named ..

2 minutes ago

MotoGP rider Iannone's 'heart ripped apart' by fou ..

6 minutes ago

Fawad asks PML-N to apologize nation for disrespec ..

6 minutes ago

Chief Minister reviews vital issues of Balochistan ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.