UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Managers Are Paid To Handle The Pressure, Says Guardiola

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 08:52 PM

Managers are paid to handle the pressure, says Guardiola

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola said he does not need to give any advice to under-fire Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on the pressures of management

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola said he does not need to give any advice to under-fire Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on the pressures of management.

The two clubs clash in a derby on Saturday with big ramifications for both sides' hopes of challenging for the Premier League title this season.

However, it is Solskjaer who goes into the game under pressure after an early exit from the Champions League after a 3-2 defeat to RB Leipzig on Tuesday.

"We know it," said Guardiola on the speed with which managers' jobs are put at risk. "That's why we get a lot of salary. The important thing is to know the value of Solskjaer is there.

There is no doubt about this." Solskjaer's men got the better of City three times out of four meetings between the clubs last season and for the first time in Guardiola's time in charge, it is the red half of Manchester who go into a derby ahead of their local rivals in the table.

United are five points off the top with City a point further back in seventh, but both have a game in hand that could claw them right back into the title race.

"I don't have to give him support because he's strong enough, he knows how this job works," added Guardiola.

"When you win you are a genius and when you lose, (you) have to be sacked. It happened in United and all the clubs around the world, it is a reality."kca/lp

Related Topics

World Job Derby Leipzig Manchester Manchester United All From Top Race Manchester City Premier League Jobs

Recent Stories

Consultation Process with Asia Internet Coalition ..

12 minutes ago

China to demand 730 new aircraft with up to 150 se ..

3 minutes ago

Ashrafi rejects US commission report about religio ..

3 minutes ago

MAKS Air Show to Be Held in July 2021 in Moscow as ..

3 minutes ago

People belonging to all faiths enjoy equal rights ..

3 minutes ago

KP Finance approves release of Rs 28.31bln funds u ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.