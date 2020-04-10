Managers' chief slams Football League over season plan

League Managers Association chief executive Richard Bevan has slammed the English Football League for snubbing bosses over the plan to finish the season amid the coronavirus crisis

Clubs in the Championship, League One and League Two were sent a letter by the Football League this week revealing that the governing body hope to complete the season this summer despite the on-going pandemic.

Football League chiefs believe they can finish the season in 56 days once it is safe to resume after the virus spread halted the campaign last month.

But it is believed some players and managers are concerned by the risks of that plan and Bevan insists bosses should have been consulted.

"You're going to have to get the support of the coaches and managers. You do not do that by not talking to them," Bevan told the BBC on Friday.

"You do not get the end-product or working together if you just send a letter out without actually taking their advice or thoughts.

"You're going to have to get the goodwill of the players because you're going to have at least three weeks of training to get back on the pitch at least.

"The most important thing guiding every principle is health, and getting back on the pitch without ensuring fully-fit players is a very big call to make. I would like to see more debate."