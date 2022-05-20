Managers warn over pitch invasions as police probe Vieira incident

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe has warned pitch invasions could lead to a "potential tragedy" as British police opened an investigation into an "altercation" involving Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira and an Everton fan

Footage appears to show Vieira kicking out at the supporter, who was apparently taunting the former Arsenal and France midfielder after Everton secured their Premier League status with a dramatic 3-2 win on Thursday.

The Palace manager, who was surrounded by jubilant Everton fans celebrating their survival, refused to comment on the incident after the game.

Merseyside Police said in a short statement on Friday that they had begun a probe into the events at Goodison Park.

"We are working with Everton FC to gather all available CCTV footage and are speaking to witnesses," the force said.

"No formal complaint has been received and enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

" Thursday's pitch invasion came on the same day a Nottingham Forest fan was jailed for headbutting Sheffield United captain Billy Sharp after Tuesday's Championship play-off semi-final, second leg.

There were also scenes of disorder at Port Vale on Thursday, with Swindon manager Ben Garner saying his players were "physically and verbally abused" after their League Two play-off semi-final defeat.

Newcastle boss Howe, whose side face relegation-threatened Burnley on the final day of the Premier League season on Sunday, said: "We have to act very quickly because we want to avert potential tragedy.

"The scenes at Nottingham Forest, I thought, were shocking to see and at Everton as well. I think we're going into dangerous territory where something could happen in a game that has terrible consequences, and I don't think anyone would want to see that."