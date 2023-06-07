Manchester City Beats Real Madrid in Brand Value - Consultancy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2023) Manchester City has overtaken Real Madrid as the most valuable football brand in the world, according to the annual report published on Tuesday by the Brand Finance consultancy.

City's brand value is estimated at $1.562 billion.

Compared to 2022, the value of the English football club rose by $23 million, the report said.

Real, which topped the ranking over the last four years, saw a 15% decline to $1.513 billion in its brand value. The Spanish club lost $255 million compared with the previous year.

FC Barcelona ranked third, with its brand value up by 4% to $1.425 billion.