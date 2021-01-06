Manchester City Says 3 New COVID-19 Infections Among Players, Staff

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2021) English football club Manchester City on Wednesday announced that three more cases of COVID-19 have been detected among its ranks.

This comes after the club's Premier League fixture against Everton was postponed in late December due to four positive tests for the virus, including two first-team players, Gabriel Jesus and Kyle Walker.

According to a club statement, loanee goalkeeper Scott Carson, academy youngster Cole Palmer and an unnamed staff member have contracted the coronavirus.

This throws into disarray City's League Cup semi-final match against rivals Manchester United scheduled to take place later on Wednesday.

Newcastle United, Sheffield United and Fulham have seen games postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests among their players and staff. Officiating bodies have so far resisted calls to issue a two-week circuit breaker in the league amid a rise in cases.