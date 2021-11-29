UrduPoint.com

Manchester United Appoints Ralf Rangnick As Interim Manager

Muhammad Rameez 46 seconds ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 06:57 PM

UK football club Manchester United on Monday officially appointed German Ralf Rangnick as its interim manager after sacking Ole Gunnar Solskjaer over lackluster results

"Manchester United is delighted to announce the appointment of Ralf Rangnick as interim manager until the end of the season, subject to work visa requirements," the club said in a statement, adding that afterward, Rangnick will serve as a consultant for two years.

The club added that Michael Carrick would stay in charge of Manchester United's first team until Rangnick's visa is finalized. The Red Devils also thanked Russian football club Lokomotiv Moscow for "their co-operation in the process of bringing Ralf to Manchester United."

In July, Rangnick was appointed as manager of sports and development at Lokomotiv Moscow with a three-year contract.

