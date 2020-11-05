English soccer club Manchester United have approached former Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino over the possibility of replacing current boss Ole Gunnar Solksjaer, the Manchester Evening News daily reports on Thursday

Pressure has been building on Solksjaer amid the club's poor run of form, which culminated in a 2-1 loss in the UEFA Champions League to Turkish side Istanbul Basaksehir on Wednesday. Manchester United currently sit in 15th place in the English Premier League table, having lost three of their first six games.

Pochettino has been out of work since he was fired by Tottenham Hotspur in November 2019 after a poor start to the domestic season.

The Argentine manager famously led Tottenham to its first UEFA Champions League final in June, although the London-based club lost 2-0 to fellow English side, Liverpool.

The Manchester Evening News has previously reported that Pochettino would be willing to take the job at the northern English club.

Solksjaer was a prominent player for Manchester United from 1996 to 2007, and took over as manager full-time in March 2019, following a successful stint as caretaker boss.

The Norwegian national led the club to third place in the Premier League and the semi-finals of the UEFA Europa League in the 2019/20 season.