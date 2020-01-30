UrduPoint.com
Manchester United Beat Manchester City In Carabao Cup Final

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 05:42 PM

Manchester United beat Manchester City in Carabao Cup final

Pep Guardiola says Manchester City need to "learn to be more clinical" after they made difficult work of reaching their third successive Carabao Cup final

BIRMINGHAM (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th January, 2020) Pep Guardiola says Manchester City need to "learn to be more clinical" after they made difficult work of reaching their third successive Carabao Cup final.Guardiola's side will face Aston Villa at Wembley on 1 March - despite losing the second leg of their semi-final against Manchester United, advancing 3-2 on aggregate.Leading 3-1 from the first leg at Old Trafford, the holders pushed forward in search of a goal to put the tie to bed but could find no way past an inspired David de Gea.Instead, United put things back in the balance before half-time when Nemanja Matic put them ahead on the night with their first effort at goal.

United had created nothing in open play but City could only half-clear Fred's free-kick and Matic swept a powerful first-time strike past Claudio Bravo."Over 180 minutes we were better than United," said Guardiola.

"We created chances to score a lot of goals and didn't convert. We need to learn to be more clinical."We played a side with incredible physicality. The goal was from a set-piece. The first time they shot on target. In both games, we were better."

