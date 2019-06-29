UrduPoint.com
Manchester United Complete 50 Million Move For Wan-Bissaka

Muhammad Rameez 12 minutes ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 05:21 PM

Manchester United complete 50 million move for Wan-Bissaka

Manchester United completed the signing of Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace for a reported fee of up to 50 million ($64 million) on Saturday

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 29th Jun, 2019 ) :Manchester United completed the signing of Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace for a reported fee of up to 50 million ($64 million) on Saturday.

"Manchester United is delighted to confirm the signing of Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace," United staid in a statement.

"Aaron has signed a five-year contract with an option to extend for a further year." The 21-year-old made just 42 Premier League appearances for the Eagles, but was an outstanding performer last season.

An initial fee of �45 million with an extra �5 million in add-ons has reportedly been agreed between the clubs, making Wan-Bissaka the most expensive defender in United's history.

"It's an unbelievable feeling and an honour to call myself a Manchester United player and something I know that only a small number of players have the privilege to say," said Wan-Bissaka.

The Red Devils are in need of an overhaul after finishing sixth in the Premier League last season to miss out on Champions League qualification.

A long-term replacement at right-back for club captain Antonio Valencia, who left Old Trafford at the end of last season when his contract expired, was one of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's priorities in the transfer market.

"Aaron is one of the best upcoming defenders in the Premier League," said Solskjaer.

"He has the right work ethic, talent and mentality to play for Manchester United and he fits exactly the type of player that we are looking to bring into the squad to help us improve and push on further." Wan-Bissaka will become United's second signing of the summer following the arrival of winger Daniel James from Swansea as United turn their attention towards young, British players rather than the expensive star buys of recent seasons.

He will travel with his new teammates for a pre-season tour in Australia, Singapore and China after a short break to recover from a disappointing under-21 European Championships with England.

Wan-Bissaka scored an injury time own goal to gift France a 2-1 victory in England's opening game in Italy and was then dropped for matches with Romania and Croatia as Aidy Boothroyd's side crashed out at the group stages.

"I will have a short break now after the European Championships but I'm looking forward to starting training with the manager and my new team-mates on the pre-season tour," he added.

