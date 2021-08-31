Manchester United complete signing of Cristiano Ronaldo - club

Manchester United completed the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo on Monday for his second spell at Old Trafford for a fee that could rise to 23 million euros ($27 million) from Juventus

Manchester, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :Manchester United completed the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo on Monday for his second spell at Old Trafford for a fee that could rise to 23 million Euros ($27 million) from Juventus.

"Manchester United is delighted to confirm the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo on a two-year contract with the option to extend for a further year, subject to international clearance," United said in a statement.