UrduPoint.com

Manchester United Complete Signing Of Cristiano Ronaldo - Club

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 02:50 PM

Manchester United complete signing of Cristiano Ronaldo - club

Manchester United completed the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo on Monday for his second spell at Old Trafford for a fee that could rise to 23 million euros ($27 million) from Juventus

Manchester, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :Manchester United completed the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo on Monday for his second spell at Old Trafford for a fee that could rise to 23 million Euros ($27 million) from Juventus.

"Manchester United is delighted to confirm the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo on a two-year contract with the option to extend for a further year, subject to international clearance," United said in a statement.

Related Topics

Old Trafford Manchester United From Juventus Million

Recent Stories

Philippines logs 13,827 new COVID-19 daily cases, ..

Philippines logs 13,827 new COVID-19 daily cases, total rises to 1,989,857

4 minutes ago
 Islamabad police bust 12 criminals' gangs during l ..

Islamabad police bust 12 criminals' gangs during last 15 days: SSP

4 minutes ago
 EU Reaches Goal of Full COVID-19 Vaccination of 70 ..

EU Reaches Goal of Full COVID-19 Vaccination of 70% of Adults - Von Der Leyen

4 minutes ago
 German unemployment rate drops again in August

German unemployment rate drops again in August

6 minutes ago
 Japan, US to press China on emissions ahead of cli ..

Japan, US to press China on emissions ahead of climate summit

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan asks Germany to 'remain engaged with Afgh ..

Pakistan asks Germany to 'remain engaged with Afghanistan' to avert humanitarian ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.