Manchester United face AC Milan in Europa League last 16

Manchester United and AC Milan will face off in the last 16 of the Europa League after being paired together in Friday's draw in Nyon.

United, who beat Real Sociedad 4-0 on aggregate in the previous round, will face the seven-time European champions in a two-legged tie after they squeezed past Red Star Belgrade on away goals.