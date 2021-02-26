UrduPoint.com
Manchester United Face AC Milan In Europa League Last 16

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 05:40 PM

Manchester United face AC Milan in Europa League last 16

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :Manchester United and AC Milan will face off in the last 16 of the Europa League after being paired together in Friday's draw in Nyon.

United, who beat Real Sociedad 4-0 on aggregate in the previous round, will face the seven-time European champions in a two-legged tie after they squeezed past Red Star Belgrade on away goals.

