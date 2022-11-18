UrduPoint.com

Manchester United FC Initiates Measures Against Ronaldo Over Controversial Interview

November 18, 2022

Manchester United FC Initiates Measures Against Ronaldo Over Controversial Interview

Manchester United Football Club said on Friday that it has initiated a process of penalizing team player Cristiano Ronaldo over his criticism of the club's management and coaches in a recent interview

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2022) Manchester United Football Club said on Friday that it has initiated a process of penalizing team player Cristiano Ronaldo over his criticism of the club's management and coaches in a recent interview.

In an interview out Thursday, Ronaldo told British journalist Piers Morgan on ITV that he felt "betrayed" by Manchester United's management and coaching staff, including head coach Erik ten Hag, alleging that they had tried to "force him out."

"Manchester United has this morning initiated appropriate steps in response to Cristiano Ronaldo's recent media interview. We will not be making further comment until this process reaches its conclusion," the club said in a statement.

Later in the day, Daily Mail reported, citing a source familiar with the matter, that Manchester United initiated the process of contract termination with Ronaldo without compensation.

According to the source, the football club is not going to pay him the 18.3 million Euros ($18.9 million) under the contract for violation of its terms.

At Manchester United, Ronaldo has been earning more than 574,000 euros a week, with his contract due to expire at the end of June 2023.

Earlier on Friday, Sky sports reported that the management, coaches and players of MU were disappointed with Ronaldo's interview and are ready to take any appropriate action against the 37-year-old Portuguese, to the point of parting with the player.

