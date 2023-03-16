UrduPoint.com

Manchester United Football Club's Potential Qatari Buyers Visit Stadium - Reports

Muhammad Rameez Published March 16, 2023 | 11:07 PM

Representatives of Qatari investors who have applied to buy English football club Manchester United have visited the team's stadium, The Sun newspaper reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) Representatives of Qatari investors who have applied to buy English football club Manchester United have visited the team's stadium, The Sun newspaper reported on Thursday.

In February, Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani, one of Qatar's former prime minister, launched a $6 billion bid to buy Manchester United via his Nine Two Foundation.

The Qatari delegation was led by Nine Two Foundation President Shahzad Shahbaz, the report noted, adding that Bank of America Managing Managing Director Yasir Shah was also present at the meeting.

The delegation visited the club's stadium and training facilities. They also met with employees of various departments, including football, financial and commercial, the report read.

The current owners of Manchester United are Avram Glazer and Joel Glazer, who bought the club in 2005 for $1.34 billion. Fans of Manchester United have been actively expressing their dissatisfaction with the management of the club by the Glazer family over the past few years.

