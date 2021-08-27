Manchester United, Juventus Agree on Transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo

Football clubs Manchester United and Juventus agreed on the transfer of Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo on Friday, the English side confirmed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) Football clubs Manchester United and Juventus agreed on the transfer of Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo on Friday, the English side confirmed.

"Manchester United is delighted to confirm that the club has reached agreement with Juventus for the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo, subject to agreement of personal terms, visa and medical," Machester United said in a statement.