UrduPoint.com

Manchester United, Juventus Agree On Transfer Of Cristiano Ronaldo

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 09:28 PM

Manchester United, Juventus Agree on Transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo

Football clubs Manchester United and Juventus agreed on the transfer of Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo on Friday, the English side confirmed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) Football clubs Manchester United and Juventus agreed on the transfer of Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo on Friday, the English side confirmed.

"Manchester United is delighted to confirm that the club has reached agreement with Juventus for the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo, subject to agreement of personal terms, visa and medical," Machester United said in a statement.

Related Topics

Football Manchester United Visa Agreement Juventus

Recent Stories

Some 7,000 Afghan SIV Visa Applicants Arrived in U ..

Some 7,000 Afghan SIV Visa Applicants Arrived in US After Evacuation - Pentagon

4 minutes ago
 Russia to Coordinate Efforts on Afghanistan With C ..

Russia to Coordinate Efforts on Afghanistan With CSTO, SCO - Lavrov

4 minutes ago
 Two UK Citizens, Child of Another UK Citizen Kille ..

Two UK Citizens, Child of Another UK Citizen Killed in Terrorist Attack in Kabul ..

4 minutes ago
 Prime Minister for encouraging exporters to boost ..

Prime Minister for encouraging exporters to boost rice exports

5 minutes ago
 Man Utd make bid to sign 'legend' Ronaldo from Juv ..

Man Utd make bid to sign 'legend' Ronaldo from Juventus: source

20 minutes ago
 Switzerland ends evacuations from Kabul

Switzerland ends evacuations from Kabul

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.