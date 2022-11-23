UrduPoint.com

Manchester United Owners Consider Sale As Ronaldo Exits

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 23, 2022 | 08:50 AM

Manchester United owners consider sale as Ronaldo exits

Manchester, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :Manchester United's owners said Tuesday they were ready to sell the club, potentially bringing down the curtain on an acrimonious 17 years under the Glazer family.

On a tumultuous day for the English giants, it was earlier revealed that star player Cristiano Ronaldo has left the club with "immediate effect." Weeks of turbulence appeared to have come to an end when United announced Ronaldo's contract had been terminated by mutual agreement to bring to an end his second spell at Old Trafford.

That dramatic announcement was eclipsed just hours later by the news the US-based Glazer family could also be on their way out.

"The board will consider all strategic alternatives, including new investment into the club, a sale, or other transactions involving the company," United said in a statement.

The Glazers have been unpopular with supporters ever since a £790 million ($934 million) leveraged takeover in 2005 burdened the club with huge debts.

Frustration towards the Americans has only grown during a nine-year decline in results on the pitch since Alex Ferguson's retirement as manager in 2013.

The Red Devils have not won the Premier League title since Ferguson's final campaign in 2012/2013 and have failed to win any trophy since 2017.

United currently sit fifth in the Premier League, 11 points behind leaders Arsenal.

"We will evaluate all options to ensure that we best serve our fans and that Manchester United maximizes the significant growth opportunities available to the club today and in the future," added Avram and Joel Glazer, the club's executive co-chairmen and directors.

The statement also recognised the need for investment in stadium redevelopment.

Old Trafford remains the largest club stadium in England with a capacity of 74,000 but has not had a significant upgrade since 2006.

Erik ten Hag is the fifth permanent manager at Old Trafford in the past nine years and his early months in charge have been dominated by debate over Ronaldo's place in the team.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner had been used sparingly by the former Ajax boss in the Premier League.

Ronaldo reacted with an explosive interview on TalkTV last week in which he said he felt "betrayed" by the club and had no respect for Ten Hag.

The Portugal captain, who is currently competing in his fifth World Cup, also took aim at the Glazers, claiming they "don't care about the club".

"Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect," United said in an earlier statement.

"The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future." News of the Glazers inviting investment comes just weeks after Liverpool's American owners, the Fenway sports Group, indicated they were willing to sell.

Both United and Liverpool were involved in the failed European Super League (ESL) project that sought to create a US-style closed league format for Europe's elite clubs without the need to qualify or promotion and relegation.

Amid a furious backlash to the ESL, a match between United and Liverpool was abandoned in May 2021 after supporters stormed the pitch at a time when fans were shut out of stadiums due to coronavirus restrictions.

Protests against the Glazers have continued to be common on matchdays at Old Trafford despite huge spending on player transfer fees and wages, including on Ronaldo's homecoming.

In May, Premier League rivals Chelsea were sold for £2.5 billion ($3 billion), a record for a football club, to another American consortium led by Todd Boehly, with a further investment of £1.75 billion promised on the playing squad and infrastructure.

Related Topics

Football World Sports Europe Company Sale Liverpool Manchester Portugal Old Trafford Manchester United May 2017 Family All Agreement Best Chelsea Arsenal Premier League Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Marriyum rebuts rumours about PM's upcoming visit ..

Marriyum rebuts rumours about PM's upcoming visit to Turkiye

8 hours ago
 Imran's party not providing any social services to ..

Imran's party not providing any social services to public: Kaira

8 hours ago
 Army chief's appointment is constitutional right ..

Army chief's appointment is constitutional right of PM: Rana Sanaullah

8 hours ago
 Both Major Political Parties Have Failed Americans ..

Both Major Political Parties Have Failed Americans, Only Care About Power - Acti ..

8 hours ago
 Fifteen State Attorneys General File Lawsuit to Ke ..

Fifteen State Attorneys General File Lawsuit to Keep US Title 42 in Place - Repo ..

8 hours ago
 US Thinking Through How to Support Ukraine Followi ..

US Thinking Through How to Support Ukraine Following Infrastructure Damage - Pen ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.