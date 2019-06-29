Manchester United sign Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace

Manchester United completed the signing of Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace for a reported fee of up to 50 million ($64 million) on Saturday

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 29th Jun, 2019 ) :Manchester United completed the signing of Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace for a reported fee of up to 50 million ($64 million) on Saturday.

"Manchester United is delighted to confirm the signing of Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace. Aaron has signed a five-year contract with an option to extend for a further year," United said in a statement.