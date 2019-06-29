UrduPoint.com
Manchester United Sign Aaron Wan-Bissaka From Crystal Palace

Zeeshan Mehtab 59 minutes ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 04:48 PM

Manchester United sign Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace

Manchester United completed the signing of Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace for a reported fee of up to 50 million ($64 million) on Saturday

Manchester United completed the signing of Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace for a reported fee of up to 50 million ($64 million) on Saturday.

"Manchester United is delighted to confirm the signing of Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace. Aaron has signed a five-year contract with an option to extend for a further year," United said in a statement.

