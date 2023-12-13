Manchester United slide out of Champions League

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) Manchester United crashed out of the Champions League on Tuesday and failed to even secure the consolation of a Europa League spot as Bayern Munich won 1-0 at Old Trafford.

United were toothless as Harry Kane and his Bayern teammates only needed one penetrating move to create Kingsley Coman's winning goal.

They finish bottom of Group A as FC Copenhagen took the second qualifying spot behind Bayern following their 1-0 win over Galatasaray in front of a delirious Danish crowd.

The defeat is sure to heap more pressure on United manager Erik ten Hag, but the damage to his side was done earlier in the season when they failed to win three of their four games against Copenhagen and Galatasaray.

"We didn't lose the campaign today. We had some good performances and also we made mistakes and individual errors from players," Ten Hag said.

"Today the performance was good, we didn't deserve to lose but we lost the game. The players gave everything."

Kane meanwhile said he believes Bayern can make a strong run as they seek a seventh European crown in his first season in Germany.

"We have the ability to go far in this competition," the England captain said.

"We have to keep improving. I feel we have another level we can achieve. That is the ambition, to go and win the Champions League."