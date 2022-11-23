UrduPoint.com

Manchester United's US-Based Owners Considering Selling Club

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 23, 2022 | 03:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2022) The US-based Glazer family, the owners of Manchester United, said Tuesday they would consider selling the Premier League club.

"Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU), one of the most successful and historic sports clubs in the world, announces today that the Company's board of Directors (the "Board") is commencing a process to explore strategic alternatives for the club. The process is designed to enhance the club's future growth, with the ultimate goal of positioning the club to capitalize on opportunities both on the pitch and commercially," Manchester United said in a statement.

"As part of this process, the Board will consider all strategic alternatives, including new investment into the club, a sale, or other transactions involving the Company. This will include an assessment of several initiatives to strengthen the club, including stadium and infrastructure redevelopment, and expansion of the club's commercial operations on a global scale, each in the context of enhancing the long-term success of the club's men's, women's and academy teams, and bringing benefits to fans and other stakeholders," it said.

Manchester United fans have been protesting against the Glazer family for the past few years.

