UrduPoint.com

Mancini 'curious To See' What Recalled Balotelli Can Offer

Muhammad Rameez Published January 26, 2022 | 09:53 PM

Mancini 'curious to see' what recalled Balotelli can offer

Mario Balotelli has been recalled for an Italy training camp this week so that coach Roberto Mancini, speaking on Wednesday, can see if the striker is able to "help" in the World Cup playoffs in March

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :Mario Balotelli has been recalled for an Italy training camp this week so that coach Roberto Mancini, speaking on Wednesday, can see if the striker is able to "help" in the World Cup playoffs in March.

"What has he promised me? Absolutely nothing," Mancini said in an online press conference at the start of the three-day camp in Florence.

The 31-year-old striker is playing for his 10th club, Adana Demirspor in Turkey, after spending last season in Serie B with Monza.

"He was called up as others have been called up. We are curious to see him again after a little time," said Mancini, who coached Balotelli at both Inter Milan and Manchester City and recalled him in 2018, after a four-year absence from the national team, for the last three of his 36 Italy caps.

"He must not promise me anything, as I must not promise him anything. We will evaluate if he can help." "Technically, Mario has always been good, it's not a problem. We have to see where he is physically.

We've lost sight of him a little bit," said Mancini who has summoned 35 players to the camp in preparation for the play-offs.

In 2018, Italy missed the World Cup for the first time in 60 years, after losing to Sweden 1-0 on aggregate in a two-leg playoff.

To reach Qatar, Italy must beat first Northern Macedonia at home on March 24 and then either Portugal or Turkey in a match scheduled for March 29.

"What is also fundamental is that a player is integrated into an existing group, a group that has had good results," said Mancini, who led Italy to the European title in July.

Mancini rejected suggestions that recalling Balotelli was a "desperate" move.

"The door of the national team is always open to everyone," he said.

Mancini said his main "concern" was not losing any more players to injury.

Attacker Federico Chiesa, one of the stars of Euro 2020, is out until the end of the season and left back Leonardo Spinazzola suffered an Achilles tendon injury at the tournament and is out for the season.

Related Topics

World Turkey Qatar Florence Adana Italy Portugal Sweden Macedonia Euro March July 2018 2020 From Manchester City Coach Inter Milan

Recent Stories

Gill strongly condemns torture on MQM's members in ..

Gill strongly condemns torture on MQM's members in Karachi

2 minutes ago
 Lebanon, Israel to Resume Maritime Border Talks Ne ..

Lebanon, Israel to Resume Maritime Border Talks Next Week - Reports

2 minutes ago
 Ayub Afridi issues directives for addressing compl ..

Ayub Afridi issues directives for addressing complaints of overseas Pakistani

2 minutes ago
 169 more test positive for COVID-19 in 3 days

169 more test positive for COVID-19 in 3 days

2 minutes ago
 Belaruskali Expects Lithuania to Fully Compensate ..

Belaruskali Expects Lithuania to Fully Compensate Contract Termination - State M ..

6 minutes ago
 UK Foreign Office Emails Suggest Johnson Authorize ..

UK Foreign Office Emails Suggest Johnson Authorized Animal Evacuation From Afgha ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>