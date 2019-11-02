Mane caps thrilling Liverpool fightback to sink Villa

Liverpool staged a thrilling fightback to beat Aston Villa 2-1 as the Premier League leaders scored twice in the final minutes through Andrew Robertson and Sadio Mane on Saturday

Birmingham, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2019 ) : Liverpool staged a thrilling fightback to beat Aston Villa 2-1 as the Premier League leaders scored twice in the final minutes through Andrew Robertson and Sadio Mane on Saturday.

Jurgen Klopp's side were in danger of losing in the league for the first time this season after Trezeguet put the hosts ahead in the first half at Villa Park.

But Robertson equalised with four minutes left and Senegal winger Mane grabbed the winner in the fourth minute of stoppage-time to maintain Liverpool's six-point lead over second placed Manchester City, who also came from behind to beat Southampton 2-1.