Mane Faces Onyango In Showdown Between Africa Cup Of Nations Stars

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 08:40 AM

Cairo, July 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :Star forward Sadio Mane goes head-to-head with star goalkeeper Denis Onyango when Senegal meet Uganda on Friday in an Africa Cup of Nations last-16 match in Cairo.

Senegalese Mane and Ugandan Onyango were included in the 2018 African team of the year chosen by a Confederation of African Football (CAF) panel.

They are also Champions League winners -- Mane with Liverpool in Europe last season and Onyango with South African club Mamelodi Sundowns in Africa three years ago.

Mane has scored twice and missed a penalty for Senegal in two group matches after being suspended for the opening match.

"I am even ready to trade my Champions League success to win the Africa Cup of Nations," he told France Football magazine in a pre-tournament interview.

Veteran Onyango has conceded three goals in three matches with another Liverpool star, Egyptian Mohamed Salah, among those who have scored against him.

Here, AFP Sport looks at the two last-16 matches this Friday with Senegal and Morocco expected to beat Uganda and Benin respectively.

