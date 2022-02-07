UrduPoint.com

Mane Gives Senegal First Africa Cup Of Nations Title

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 07, 2022 | 08:40 AM

Yaoundé, Feb 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :Sadio Mane made up for a first-half penalty miss by converting the winning spot-kick in a shoot-out as Senegal defeated Egypt to win a maiden Africa Cup of Nations title on Sunday.

The two sides were locked at 0-0 after extra-time in the final but Liverpool star Mane held his nerve in the shoot-out which his team won 4-2.

Mane had squandered the chance to put Senegal ahead inside seven minutes in Yaounde when his penalty was saved by Egypt goalkeeper Mohamed Abou Gabal.

Egypt were chasing a record-extending eighth title.

>