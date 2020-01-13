UrduPoint.com
Mani To Meet Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) President In Dubai

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 02:40 PM

Mani to meet Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) president in Dubai

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ehsan Mani would be meeting his Bangladeshi counterpart (BCB) Nazmul Hassan in Dubai this week

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ):Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ehsan Mani would be meeting his Bangladeshi counterpart (BCB) Nazmul Hassan in Dubai this week.

The meeting would take place on the sidelines of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Governance Review Committee meeting, following which the PCB will provide further updates on Bangladesh men's national cricket team's upcoming tour to Pakistan, said a press release issued here.

The Dubai meeting is a continuation of the discussion process, which PCB has followed to reach a consensus with BCB on its national men's cricket team's tour itinerary.

