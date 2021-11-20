Mansehra football team beats Haripur by 2-0 during Hazara region championship

District Mansehra football team Saturday beaten Haripur by 2-0 goals during the Hazara division football championship held at Kunj Football stadium Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2021 ) :District Mansehra football team Saturday beaten Haripur by 2-0 goals during the Hazara division football championship held at Kunj Football stadium Abbottabad.

The tournament would continue for three days where three football teams of the Hazara region including District Abbottabad, Haripur and Mansehra were participating.

In the opening match of the tournament district, the Mansehra football team beaten Haripur after a nail-biting finish by 2-0 goals.

No team scored a goal during the first half and the match remained equal without any score.

In the second half of the match, the Mansehra team demonstrated beautiful skills and its forward Shan scored the first goal for his team while after 15 minutes he scored his second goal and double the lead of his team.

The match referee panel was comprising Sadique Dar Abbas and Ali Shani, Riaz Khan match commissioner, Naeem Baig and Hammad Khan fourth referee.