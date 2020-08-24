UrduPoint.com
Mansoor Bin Mohammed: Directives Of Our Wise Leadership Are The Main Pillars Of Dubai Sports Council’s Strategic Plans And Initiatives

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 11:54 AM

Dubai Sports Council set Strategic Plan for 2021-2030 to increase achievements, prepare for the future, and create a distinguished and happy sports community

DUBAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th August, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mansoor Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Sports Council, has saluted the vision of the country’s wise leadership and stressed their guidance is the main pillar of the Council’s strategic plans and initiatives.

His Highness made the statement after chairing a meeting of the Council’s Board of Directors, where Dubai Sports Council’s seven-point Strategic Plan for 2021-2030 topped the agenda.

His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Vice-Chairman of DSC, participated in the meeting along with Board members HE Dr Abdulla Al Karam, HE Maryam Al Hammadi, Ali Bujsaim, Mohammed Al Kamali, Ahmad Al Shafar, Moaza Saeed Al Marri, and HE Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of the Council. Nasser Aman Al Rahma, Assistant Secretary General of the Council, was also present at the meeting.

Speaking about the Council’s Strategic Plan for 2021-2030, HH Sheikh Mansoor said the Plan meets the strategic objectives of the UAE government and, guided by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the Plan will form the cornerstone of development in the country’s sports sector in the coming decade, as well as enhance Dubai and UAE’s reputation as a global hub of sporting excellence, and increase its influence on the international stage.

His Highness also stressed that the Council must play a role in promoting positivity and happiness among all members of the community, because sports is a vital sector which plays a direct role in improving health, increasing positivity and creating a sense of well-being in the community, which, in effect, will have a positive impact on all the other sectors in the country.

The Council’s seven-point Strategic Plan for 2021-2030, which is designed to achieve the Council’s vision of a “Distinguished and Happy Sports Community”, mainly seeks to encourage every member of the community to embrace a physically active lifestyle, and increase the contribution of the sports sectors to the economy.

Topping the list of objectives in the Strategic Plan is the Council’s promise to promote the practice of sports and physical activity in the community, and reach every segment of the society and the influential areas.

The Plan also seeks to “develop technical performance and enhance the core competencies at sports entities” in Dubai, as well as increase the “contribution of sports to the economy of Dubai”.

Fourth on the list is the objective to “actively contribute to the future of the sports movement around the globe”, and the Council will also redouble its efforts in the coming period to “attract private investment into the sports”, which will be critical for the “development of the sector”.

The Council also seeks to create a system where “corporate performance is based on efficiency, effectiveness and transparency”.

The Board meeting also reviewed the preparations of Dubai clubs and football companies for the coming sports as well their progress in implementing previously approved action plans. The Board of Directors also discussed rescheduling the timeline for football companies to achieve self-sufficiency given the current global situation and the economic challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

