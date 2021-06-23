Mansoor Bin Mohammed helps fulfil Gambian Malang Tamba’s Tokyo Paralympic dreams

The generous support of His Highness Sheikh Mansoor Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Sports Council and Chairman of the Higher Committee for the Protection of the Rights of People of Determination, has helped Gambian Para athlete Malang Tamba fulfil his dreams of competing at the Tokyo Paralympic Games

HH Sheikh Mansoor Bin Mohammed directed Dubai Club for People of Determination and concerned authorities to offer every possible support to Malang as he sought qualification for the Tokyo Paralympic, including the gift of a top-of-the-line specialised wheelchair.

HH Sheikh Mansoor Bin Mohammed’s directive to support Tamba underscores the generous patronage and support of UAE’s leadership for sports in general and for Para athletes in particular. It is also further evidence of Dubai’s growing stature as key host and supporter of the Paralympic movement.

The Emirate hosts a number of international sports competition for People of Determination throughout the year at Dubai Club for People of Determination, including the Fazza Championship in different sports. The Club is currently hosting more than 300 athletes from 62 different countries for the 11th edition of the Fazza International Powerlifting Championship – Dubai World Cup 2021, which started on June 19 and will continue until June 24.

The generous support of the leadership has also served as a huge incentive for Emirati Para athletes and two members of Dubai Club for People of Determination – powerlifter Mohammed Khamis Khalaf, a two-time Paralympic gold medal winner, and history-making shooter Aisha Al Muhairi – have already qualified for the Tokyo Paralympic Games, which will be taking place later this summer from August 24 to September 5.

Aisha Al Muhairi, who booked her ticket for Tokyo at the World Cup Shooting Championship in Peru, is the first Emirati Para shooter to qualify for a Paralympics.

Sulayman Colley, President of Gambia National Paralympic Committee who is currently in Dubai for the 11th Fazza International Powerlifting Championship, paid tributes to HH Sheikh Mansoor Bin Mohammed for his support and thanked him on behalf of Tamba.

“We are really grateful to His Highness for his generous support,” said Colley. “It came at a really crucial time for Tamba as he was preparing for the Tokyo Paralympic Games and it has certainly helped him. Now, as Tamba goes to Tokyo, it will serve as an incentive for him to do his best and try and make Gambia and His Highness proud.”

Colley also praised the role played by Dubai Club for People of Determination in the promotion and development of Para athletes, and encouraging them to aim higher.