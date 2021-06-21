Manuel bounces back to punch ticket to Tokyo in 50 free

Omaha, United States, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Simone Manuel rebounded from crushing disappointment in the 100m freestyle to win the 50m free at the US Olympic swimming trials on Sunday and punch her ticket to Tokyo.

Manuel, who won 100m free gold in Rio de Janeiro four years ago, stunningly failed to qualify in the 100, then revealed she had missed three weeks of training spanning March and April after she was diagnosed with overtraining syndrome, in which an athlete fails to recover adequately from training and competition.

On the final night of the eight-day trials, the 24-year-old secured an Olympic berth, winning the 50m free in 24.29sec -- one one-hundredth of a second ahead of 100m free winner Abbey Weitzeil.

"Today may have been the longest day of my life," said Manuel, the 50m free silver medallist in Rio. "That 50 might have been the longest 50 of my life.

" Caeleb Dressel won the men's 50m free, matching his American record of 21.04sec.

Dressel won his third event of the trials to set up a multi-event campaign in Tokyo that could also feature four relays.

Michael Andrew was second in 21.48 to give himself a third individual event in Tokyo, along with the 100m breaststroke and the 200m individual medley.

Nathan Adrian, whose five Olympic gold medals include the 100m free at the 2012 London Games, finished third in 21.73 in his last chance to make the Tokyo team.

The 32-year-old was vying to reach a fourth Olympics after treatment for testicular cancer diagnosed in 2019.

Bobby Finke won the men's 1,500m freestyle in 14min 46.06sec -- making him fourth-fastest in the world this year.

Michael Brinegar was second in 15:00.87 -- a repeat of their one-two finish in the 800m free.