Many Of Tokyo 2020 Athletes With Day Jobs

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Sat 31st July 2021 | 01:16 PM

Many of Tokyo 2020 athletes with day jobs

Only a select few of the athletes participating at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics have the luxury of being able to live off lucrative sponsorship deals. Here are some athletes who have had to find day jobs to make their Olympic dreams a reality

Only a select few of the athletes participating at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics have the luxury of being able to live off lucrative sponsorship deals. Here are some athletes who have had to find day jobs to make their Olympic dreams a reality.

1. Anna Kiesenhofer (Austria, cycling, mathematician) Anna Kiesenhofer revealed she tapped into her mathematical prowess to help secure an unexpected gold medal in Tokyo women's individual road race.

The 30-year-old Austrian finished the 137km course in 3 hours 52.45 minutes, more than a minute faster than Annemiek van Vleuten of the Netherlands, who claimed silver.

"As a mathematician, you're used to solving problems on your own, so that's the way I approach cycling," she said in a television interview after her victory.

"Many cyclists are used to having people that actually do that for them [...] I mean, they have a trainer, they have a nutritionist, they have the guy that plans the race for them. I just do all these jobs myself." Kiesenhofer, who studied mathematics at the Technical University of Vienna and at the University of Cambridge, works as a postdoctoral fellow at the Ecole Polytechnique Federale de Lausanne.

2. Javad Foroughi (Iran, shooting, hospital nurse) Nurse Javad Foroughi became Iran's first gold medallist of the Tokyo Games when he won the men's 10m air pistol event.

Competing in his first Olympics, the 41-year-old set an Olympic record of 244.8 points to finish ahead of Serbia's Damir Mikec and China's Pang Wei.

3. Benjamin Savsek (Slovenia, canoeing, policeman) Policeman Benjamin Savsek won Slovenia's first-ever Olympic canoe slalom gold medal by dominating his rivals in the C1 final here.

The world No. 7 crossed the finish line in 98.25 seconds, 3.71 seconds ahead of silver medalist Lukas Rohan of the Czech Republic.

"I am really proud because in our discipline we have been waiting for this medal a long time," Savsek told reporters after his victory.

Apart from working as a police officer, Savsek is also a qualified electrician.

In addition to his Olympic triumph, the 34-year-old's list of achievements includes the 2017 world championship gold medal and six European titles.

4. Jo Brigden-Jones (Australia, kayaking, paramedic) Australian Jo Brigden-Jones combines her kayaking career with a job as a paramedic.

"That medical side of things always interested me, and what I discovered I was passionate about - having an impact on your community," she said during a break in her preparations for the women's kayak four 500m on August 6. "I thought that being a paramedic would be a fun, exciting and rewarding job."The 33-year-old can certainly not be accused of being faint of heart.

