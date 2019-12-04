Manzoor and Shakeel reel off hundreds in Sindh fightback

Khurram Manzoor and Saud Shakeel hit centuries as Sindh hit back hard at Balochistan on day three of the four-day tenth round first class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match at the National Stadium on Wednesday

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019) Khurram Manzoor and Saud Shakeel hit centuries as Sindh hit back hard at Balochistan on day three of the four-day tenth round first class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match at the National Stadium on Wednesday.

Responding to Balochistan’s first innings total of 471 for nine declared, Sindh had reached 356 for five in 115 overs at stumps.

Fawad Alam continuing his rich vein of form, and remained unbeaten at close with 69 runs with Hasan Mohsin (7) the other not out batsman.

Alam’s innings came after Khurram and Saud had frustrated Balochistan bowlers with a big second-wicket partnership of 213 runs which ended after lunch.

Manzoor scored his first hundred of the season making 109 from 208 balls with 15 fours while Shakeel carried on to a big score of 151 from 275 balls with 16 fours.

Both the batsmen dominated the bowlers with some spanking shots on both sides of the ground when play resumed this morning and on a good batting track even successful left arm spinner, Mohammad Asghar went wicket less.

It was another left arm spinner, Jalat Khan who broke the partnership when he had Khurram caught by Taj Wali at the total of 220 and two runs later, he also snared the priced wicket of Saad Ali who fell for a duck caught by keeper Bismillah Khan.

Saud and Fawad then teamed up for another century partnership before left arm pacer, Taj Wali finally removed the centurion who reached his 150 from 263 balls while Amad Butt bowled captain, Sarfaraz Ahmed for 15 runs.

Till the third day a total of five centuries have been scored in the match as from Balochistan, their captain, Imran Farhat (137), Akbar-ur-Rehman (122) and Amad Butt (106) were the centurions.

Khurram and Saud completed the 200 runs of their partnership from 366 balls and 264 minutes.

Both Sindh and Balochistan are out of the race for a place in the final.

Scores in brief:

Balochistan 471-9 declared, 150.2 overs (Imran Farhat 137, Akbar-ur-Rehman 122, Amad Butt 106, Asif Zakir 53; Mir Hamza 4-98, Sohail Khan 3-75)

Sindh 356-5, 115 overs (Saud Shakeel 151, Khurram Manzoor 109, Fawad Alam 69 not out; Jalat Khan 2-73, Taj Wali 2-75)