Open Menu

Manzoor Appointed IFA Chairman

Muhammad Rameez Published July 10, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Manzoor appointed IFA Chairman

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :Chaudhry Nadeem Manzoor has been appointed as Chairman of the Islamabad Futsal Association (IFA).

The annual meeting of Islamabad Futsal Association was held here under the chairmanship of Rana Tanveer Ahmed, and was participated by IFA Chairman Malik Mehrban Ali, Secretary General Adnan Malik and Chairman of Rawalpindi Futsal Association Shaukat Ali Khan.

In the meeting, Malik Mehrban Ali suggested the name of Chaudhry Nadeem Manzoor Bega as Chairman IFA to which all members agreed. Nadeem Manzoor was also the President of Bega Welfare Foundation.

On the occasion, Nadeem Manzoor thanked all members for electing him as Chairman IFA. In the meeting, Secretary General IFA briefed regarding the National Women's Futsal Championship to be played in Islamabad in August and Asian Futsal Championship to be played in December in Dubai.

Related Topics

Islamabad Dubai Rawalpindi Adnan Malik August December Women All Asia

Recent Stories

LHC orders jail officials to produce Pervaiz Elahi ..

LHC orders jail officials to produce Pervaiz Elahi before it at 4pm today

8 minutes ago
 NEPRA approves increase of Rs1.24 per unit in powe ..

NEPRA approves increase of Rs1.24 per unit in power tariff  

24 minutes ago
 Suleman Shehbaz, co-accused acquitted in Money Lau ..

Suleman Shehbaz, co-accused acquitted in Money Laundering Case

34 minutes ago
 ERC honours Syrian Arab Red Crescent volunteers

ERC honours Syrian Arab Red Crescent volunteers

1 hour ago
 Saima Mohsin sues CNN for racial discrimination, u ..

Saima Mohsin sues CNN for racial discrimination, unfair termination after fallin ..

1 hour ago
 UAE Rulers congratulate Governor-General of Bahama ..

UAE Rulers congratulate Governor-General of Bahamas on Independence Day

2 hours ago
Tahira Khatoon Edn, Nagy Loan Program launched for ..

Tahira Khatoon Edn, Nagy Loan Program launched for Pakistani Physicians in US

3 hours ago
 PM vows to crush every conspiracy against state in ..

PM vows to crush every conspiracy against state institutions

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 July 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 10 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 10 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

5 hours ago
 Sharjah grants Algeria 2023 Arab Capital of Sports ..

Sharjah grants Algeria 2023 Arab Capital of Sports and Culture

14 hours ago
 UAE win first gold medals in 15th Pan Arab Games i ..

UAE win first gold medals in 15th Pan Arab Games in Algeria

14 hours ago

More Stories From Sports