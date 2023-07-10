Manzoor appointed IFA Chairman

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :Chaudhry Nadeem Manzoor has been appointed as Chairman of the Islamabad Futsal Association (IFA).

The annual meeting of Islamabad Futsal Association was held here under the chairmanship of Rana Tanveer Ahmed, and was participated by IFA Chairman Malik Mehrban Ali, Secretary General Adnan Malik and Chairman of Rawalpindi Futsal Association Shaukat Ali Khan.

In the meeting, Malik Mehrban Ali suggested the name of Chaudhry Nadeem Manzoor Bega as Chairman IFA to which all members agreed. Nadeem Manzoor was also the President of Bega Welfare Foundation.

On the occasion, Nadeem Manzoor thanked all members for electing him as Chairman IFA. In the meeting, Secretary General IFA briefed regarding the National Women's Futsal Championship to be played in Islamabad in August and Asian Futsal Championship to be played in December in Dubai.