MAQ Continues To Build Cricket Around The World

Ijaz Ahmad Published June 15, 2023 | 07:32 PM

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) Cricket administrator Mahammad Qureshi continues to build cricket across the United States, and this time, he has extended his arms all the way to California, where he is now the major sponsor of the California Tape Ball cricket league.

Qureshi flew across to California last weekend to witness the finals and also found time to engage Pakistan wicketkeeper/batsman Safaraz Ahmed in discussions. Ahmed was there as part of the CCF and MOCA meet and greet event where cricket enthusiasts were able to rub shoulders with him.

Qureshi was a special guest at the event and was honoured for his continued work in developing cricket in America.

Speaking at the event, he said: “Cricket Council USA (CCUSA) sees the value in what you are doing here, and we will continue to support you in the coming years. I am pleased to see what even the college kids are benefiting, and hence, we are there because that is the future right there.”

Maq Qureshi has become a household name in US cricket and has assisted the development of the game not only by hosting the popular US Open T20 tournament but by sponsoring many tournaments across the US and also giving back through cricket academics and personal sponsorships.

