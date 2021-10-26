UrduPoint.com

Maradona Lawyer Says Late Star's Medical Treatment 'very Bad'

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 08:50 AM

Maradona lawyer says late star's medical treatment 'very bad'

San Isidro, Argentina, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :Diego Maradona's former lawyer said Monday the medical treatment given to his client was "very bad", after giving testimony in the investigation into the death of the Argentine football star.

"There were many mistakes made because Diego died, they inflated and inflated the poor guy until his heart exploded," Matias Morla told reporters after his more than three hours of testimony at the prosecutor's office in San Isidro.

Authorities in the northern suburb of Buenos Aires are investigating the circumstances of Maradona's death.

The medical treatment Maradona received was "very bad, that's why he died," Morla said.

Maradona died of a heart attack on November 25 aged 60 while recovering from an operation to remove a blood clot from his head.

He also suffered from kidney and liver problems, heart failure, neurological deterioration and alcohol and drug addictions.

The late football great had been recovering in a private residence under the supervision of a seven-person medical team.

The team members have already testified in the investigation to determine whether there was any neglect or malpractice in Maradona's care.

Morla said that during his last visit with Maradona on November 16, "he had a strange voice, robotic, very high-pitched and intermittent.

"I informed everyone of Diego's condition," Morla said. "I then realized it was because of the amount of water retained in his body." The lawyer denounced as "crazy" the family's decision to have Maradona recover outside of a hospital.

Maradona "had no reason to go to a house when the doctors said he had to stay in a clinic," Morla said, adding he believed his client had been "abandoned by his daughters.""But one thing is moral responsibility and another is legal responsibility."Maradona's two older daughters, Dalma and Gianinna, were accused in August of harassing Morla online.

