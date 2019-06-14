UrduPoint.com
Maradona Leaves Mexican Club Dorados

Zeeshan Mehtab 10 hours ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 10:30 AM

Maradona leaves Mexican club Dorados

Mexico City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 14th Jun, 2019 ) :Diego Maradona has resigned as coach of Mexican second-division club Dorados for health reasons, his lawyer said Thursday, after nine tumultuous months in the job for the Argentine football legend.

Maradona, 58, "has decided not to continue in his position as manager of Dorados. Under his doctors' advice, he will be devoting time to his health and will undergo two operations: for his shoulder and his knee," lawyer Matias Morla wrote on Twitter.

"We thank the entire Dorados family and will continue the dream together in the future," he added.

Maradona took the coaching job at Dorados, who are based in the western state of Sinaloa, in September 2018 -- amusing skeptics who questioned why the 1986 World Cup champion, who has publicly battled various addictions, would move to a place better known for drug cartels than football.

But he answered his critics by coaching the struggling club to back-to-back finals appearances that brought them tantalizingly close -- but not quite -- to their dream of winning promotion to the first division.

