Maradona the coach -- The maverick who could not match his on-field genius

Buenos Aires, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :The defining moment in Diego Maradona's playing career came in Mexico at the 1986 World Cup, and the high point in his less distinguished career as a coach possibly also came there more than three decades later.

The Argentine legend spent nine months between 2018 and 2019 in charge of Dorados of Sinaloa, a second-tier club from Culiacan, a city better known as the home of Joaqu�n 'El Chapo' Guzman's Sinaloa cartel.

When his appointment was announced, it seemed like some kind of bad joke -- Maradona, whose playing career was cut short because of a cocaine addiction, agreeing to move to the home of a cartel notorious for trafficking cocaine into the United States.

It seemed too good to be true. So good, in fact, that it became the subject of a Netflix documentary series.

"Maradona in Mexico" followed Maradona as he tried to revive the fortunes of the club where Pep Guardiola once played.

As he approached his 58th birthday, Maradona's coaching career had never really taken off despite leading his country at the 2010 World Cup and managing in the middle East.

But his impact was instantaneous.

Dorados had won none of their opening six games of the Apertura ('Opening') championship.

Under Maradona they won six and lost one of eight matches to qualify for the promotion play-offs, where they reached the final only to lose in extra time to Atletico San Luis.